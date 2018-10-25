POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia’s ‘open-air prison’ in Nauru
03:11
World
Australia’s ‘open-air prison’ in Nauru
It's been described as an open-air prison. But it's Australia's answer to those fleeing war and persecution. On the tiny island nation of Nauru sits a detention centre, where horrific abuses are alleged to take place. And some of the worst affected are children. There are growing calls for all asylum seekers under the age of 18 to be immediately evacuated. And, for the first time, that pressure appears to be working. A small group of children were transferred off the island. But will the rest of them be following any time soon? Shoaib Hasan takes a look. #Nauru #Australia #Asylumseekers
October 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?