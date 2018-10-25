October 25, 2018
02:30
UK firm turns coffee waste into fresh produce | Money Talks
The UK uses half a million tonnes of coffee grounds each year. Some companies are turning that waste into bio fuel or even plastic. One social enterprise is using them for a unique purpose to grow mushrooms. But harvesting delicious produce isn't its only mission - the company's main goal is to create jobs for disadvantaged young people - as Katie Gregory has been finding out. #Coffee #UK
