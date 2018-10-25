POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African healers celebrate cannabis ruling | Money Talks
04:09
BizTech
South African healers celebrate cannabis ruling | Money Talks
The South African government is projecting wider budget deficits and slower economic growth over the next few years. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni laid-out the less optimistic forecasts in a speech to parliament on Wednesday. Africa's most industrialised economy has been one of the biggest losers in the recent volatility in global markets, which has hampered the government's ability to boost growth. Meanwhile, traditional healers, who outnumber doctors, have been prescribing a certain treatment the state considered illegal. But thanks to a recent court ruling, this informal sector's getting an official high. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Cannabis #SouthAfrica
October 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?