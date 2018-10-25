BizTech Share

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia risks isolation over Khashoggi killing | Money Talks

Saudi Arabia's embattled crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has broken his silence on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it a "heinous crime that cannot be justified" and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. He made the comments at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, which has been shunned by the world's leading business and political figures. For his part, US President Donald Trump now says the crown prince bears ultimate responsibility for the operation that led to Khashoggi's death- but he's still refusing to block any deals with Saudi Arabia. And as Mobin Nasir reports, he is not the only one. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia #US