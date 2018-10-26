World Share

How will the US government respond to the migrant caravan?

The Mexican government has been under pressure to stop the caravan and has called on the migrants to apply for asylum in Mexico. Trump has warned that the US will cut aid to Central American countries if undocumented migrants continue their journey north. Is he serious, or is this just political posturing ahead of midterm elections? Guests: Amapola Hansberger - founder and president of Legal Immigrants for America Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo - president of the Hispanic Leadership Council Arturo Viscarra - activist and immigration attorney Randolph Nogel - TRT World correspondent