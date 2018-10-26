POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Demand for Chinese tiles hurt by US tariffs | Money Talks
02:20
BizTech
Demand for Chinese tiles hurt by US tariffs | Money Talks
Markets have been weighed down by the ongoing trade war between the world's two biggest economies. But it appears the actions taken by US President Donald Trump to counter China's alleged 'unfair trade practices' haven't had the intended effect. The US Census Bureau says the country's goods trade deficit has risen to its highest ever level. The amount by which America's imports exceeded the value of its exports increased for a fourth straight month in September, to just over $76 billion. That's despite tariffs on major Chinese industries like steel and agriculture. But as Samantha Vadas reports, Chinese manufacturers who've been targeted by Washington's tariff hit-list are still worried about their biggest export market. #China #US #TradeWars
October 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?