POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Share prices plunge across global markets | Money Talks
05:51
BizTech
Share prices plunge across global markets | Money Talks
Global stock markets have staged a recovery after hundreds of billions of dollars were wiped-out, in a rout that began on Wall Street on Wednesday. Tech stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off and while share prices are bouncing back, analysts say rising fears of protectionism may finally be putting the bears above the bulls. Mobin Nasir has the details. David Levine, founder of investment company Odin River, joins us from New York for more on the story. #WallStreet #StockMarkets
October 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?