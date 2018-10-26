German business delegation on two-day visit to Turkey | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's lira recouped some of its losses against the dollar after the country's central bank decided to keep interest rates on hold at 24%. It follows last month's decision to raise the benchmark lending rate by a massive 6.25% in a bid to rein-in inflation. The bank's latest move comes as Germany's Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier visits Turkey, as the two countries work to normalise ties after months of diplomatic tensions. Laila Humairah reports. And for more, we speak to economist Abdullah Karatas. #Germany #Turkey #Business
October 26, 2018
