Ivory Coast Education: Solar backpacks help kids study after dark

The Ivory Coast is one of Africa's fastest growing economies but that growth has put its power supply under strain. Although the country has a steady supply of power and even exports electricity to neighbouring countries, much of Ivory Coast's rural areas have yet to be connected to the power grid. This has made it tough for some children to get a proper education. But as Natasha Hussain reports, one company has a bright idea. #IvoryCoast #Education #SolarBackpack