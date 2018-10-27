POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Elections: Brazil votes in run-off election on Sunday
Over 140 million Brazilians are eligible to vote in the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday. It follows what many are calling one of the most tense election campaigns in the country's recent history. Voters will choose between Fernando Haddad from the leftist Workers Party and far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro. But as our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan explains, for many voters the decision is based on who they do NOT want. #BrazilElections #Bolsonaro #Farright
October 27, 2018
