Breaking News: Lion Air jet crashes into sea near Jakarta

We begin with breaking news - the search for wreckage is underway after a passenger jet with 189 people on board crashed. It had just taken off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Lion Air says - it lost contact with with flight JT 610 a few minutes after its departure, at about 6.20 A-M local time. It was flying to an island near Sumatra. The Boeing 737-800 MAX 8 is a relatively new type of aircraft - it came into service in 2016. The European Union had banned Lion Air from flying in EU airspace from 2007 to 2016 over safety concerns. The airline says a search operation is under way. #LionAirCrash #Indonesia #JetCrash