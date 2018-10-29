POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malaria survivor produces soap to fight disease | Money Talks
Malaria survivor produces soap to fight disease | Money Talks
Malaria is a widespread, life-threatening disease that's most prevalent in Africa. According to the World Health Organization, 90% of cases worldwide in 2016 came from the continent, where many can't afford insecticides or treatment. But one malaria survivor in Uganda has found the perfect concoction that repels mosquitoes, but is also affordable. Laila Humairah has more. #Malaria #WHO #Uganda
October 29, 2018
