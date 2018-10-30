World Share

Where's Brazil headed under its new leader Jair Bolsonaro?

'Pinochet should have killed more people'. That's just one of the many outrageous statements made by Brazil's new president. After a divisive campaign, filled with corruption allegations and even a stabbing, Jair Bolsonaro stood victorious. He’s the first non-centrist or leftist leader since the end of Brazil's military dictatorship more than three decades ago. So how will he shape the country? Guests: Julio Morais - Founder of the NGO, the Public Administration Institute Myriam Marques - Co-founder of Defend Democracy in Brazil Elcior Santana - Senior associate at the Centre for Strategic Studies #BrazilElection #JairBolosonaro