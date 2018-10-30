World Share

Why were the US and Iran left out of Syria talks?

The Istanbul summit brought the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany together to discuss peace in Syria. After hours of talks, the quartet appealed for a political solution, calling for the draft of a new Syrian constitution, which would eventually lead to free and fair elections. So was this a major breakthrough? Guests: Hadi al Bahra - Member of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission Matthew Karnitschnig – Politico’s chief Europe correspondent Francois Burgat - Member of the European Council on Foreign Relations Sergey Markov - Political analyst and former Kremlin adviser Resul Serdar Atas - Head of TRT Arabic Michael Pregent - Senior fellow at the Hudson Institute #IstanbulSummit #SyriaPeaceTalks #SyrianWar