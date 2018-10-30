POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Merkel won't run for fifth term as German Chancellor | Money Talks
05:28
BizTech
Merkel won't run for fifth term as German Chancellor | Money Talks
She's been the steady hand behind the wheel of Europe's economic powerhouse for the last 13 years, and now German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her current term in office will be her last. Her decision to quit politics in 2021 comes after a disastrous showing by her governing CDU party in regional elections at the weekend. Merkel's overall popularity has also dwindled over the last few years, despite Germany's historic economic expansion. Mobin Nasir has the details. And for more on Angela Merkel's exit, we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Merkel #Germany #GermanChancellor
October 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?