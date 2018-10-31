POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Political rift in Turkey | Angola expels migrant workers | Europe’s Narco City
The governing People’s Alliance in Turkey feels the strain. Is there a political rift growing between the AK Party and the nationalist MHP? Or are they playing political chess ahead of local elections? Also Angola expels hundreds of thousands of migrant workers. By cracking down on illegal diamond smuggling, are the sending people into a possible genocide? And is a small Spanish town Europe’s next big narco city? #TheNewsmakers #AKParty #Angola
October 31, 2018
