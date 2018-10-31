POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
La Linea: Europe’s new Narco city
06:35
World
La Linea: Europe’s new Narco city
On Spain's northern tip, along the border with Gibraltar, lies La Linea. It's a small town. But it's developing a big problem. Over the last few years, it's seen an influx of gangsters and drug lords. Now some fear it could become Europe's next Narco city. TRT World's documentary series Off the Grid went to see firsthand what's going on. Guest: Francis Collings Producer at Off The Grid #LaLinea #NarcoCity #Europe
October 31, 2018
More Videos
