The cinematic universe of Wes Craven | Cinema | Showcase

The cinematic universe of Wes Craven
02:47
World
The cinematic universe of Wes Craven
Throughout the 80s and 90s, a humanities professor turned motion picture director from Cleveland, Ohio re-invented the horror film more than once. With groundbreaking films like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, the who's who of genre cinema embrace the enormous influence the late moviemaker had on their career. We're talking about Wes Craven. And because October marks the anniversaries of six of his seminal motion pictures, we decided today would be the perfect day to bring you a look back at the work of this often misunderstood pioneer of horror.
October 31, 2018
