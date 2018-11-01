POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are Hamas and Fatah crushing dissent?
15:29
World
Human Rights Watch has documented dozens of cases in the West Bank and Gaza in which people were detained and tortured for writing articles or Facebook posts critical of Palestinian political leadership. How does Hamas respond to the allegations? Guests: Omar Shakir – Director of Human Rights Watch in Israel and Palestine Ghazi Hamad - Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Hamas Anis Qasim - Palestinian legal adviser #Hamas #Fatah #FreeSpeech
November 1, 2018
