World Share

Pakistan’s hardliners protest Asia Bibi's acquittal

Christian woman Asia Bibi was convicted in 2010 of defaming the Prophet Muhammad during a row with Muslim women. She maintained her innocence throughout her time in solitary confinement. Eight years on, a court ruled the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence and her confession was made under duress. But many fear that while she is free, she will never be safe. Thousands of people took to the streets angry with the verdict, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for calm and for the ruling to be respected. Guests: Shoaib Hasan – TRT World senior producer Wilson Chowdhry - Chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association Salman Shadid – Advocate at Islamabad High Court #Pakistan #AsiaBibi #Blasphemy