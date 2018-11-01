World Share

Italian Austerity: A new populist path?

Is Italy proving to be the next trouble spots on the Continent, among members of the Eurozone club? Italy’s coalition government was voted into power this year promising an end to austerity. The governing League and Five Star parties want to spend, spend, spend. But the EU says hang on a minute, that's against the rules! At loggerheads over the budget deficit, will there be tears? Fines? Or compromise? Joining us at the Roundtable is Silvia Pavoni, Economics Editor at The Banker; Manuel Caldeira Cabral, Portugual's Economy Minister from 2015 – 2018; Vicky Pryce, from the Centre for Economics and Business Research; and Jack Allen, Italy specialist at Capital Economics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Austerity, #Italy, #EU