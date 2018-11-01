What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Pakistan Blasphemy Ruling: Second day of protests after woman acquited

Violent protests began, after the Supreme Court overturned the death sentence against Asia Bibi. The Christian woman was convicted of blasphemy and has been on death roh since 2010. Some conservative religious groups have called for the murder of the three judges who presided over the case. Our correspondent Ali Mustafa is on the ground with protesters in Pakistan's capital. #Pakistan #Blasphemy #AsiaBibi