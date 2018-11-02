World Share

Anti-Semitism in the US | A coup in Colombo? | A move towards justice?

After the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history. Donald Trump pays his respects to the victims. But why are some Democrats blaming him for the synagogue shooting? Also Sri Lanka's president sacks the prime minister and replaces him with a former strongman. Could the country descend into violence once again? And after forty years in prison, a member of the black liberation group MOVE is released and reunited with his family. We speak with his son. #TheNewsmakers #Anti-Semitism #MOVE