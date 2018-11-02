POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
KNIGHT VS LORD:How sexual abuse allegations against the UK’s most successful retailer were revealed!
Billionaire Sir Philip Green is alleged to have sexually harassed his staff. It’s a story gripping Britain. But it wasn’t supposed to come out, at least not this way! Lord Hain defied a court imposed injunction to name Sir Philip in Parliament. Was he right to do so? Should Sir Philip be stripped of his knighthood? And what’s going on at GOOGLE?! Nexus with Matthew Moore.
November 2, 2018
