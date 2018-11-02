POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
15:00
World
NewsFeed - Hijab House and the efforts to stop a sexual predator
NewsFeed - Hijab House and the efforts to stop a sexual predator - Hijab House has had to go to the police to deal with a creep who has been pretending to work for the company and then sexually harassing girls - Donald Trump tries to end birth right citizenship - Halloween costumes to help remove stigma of disability - Mandarin duck becomes the hottest thing in NYC #Hijab #Halloween #NYC
November 2, 2018
