BizTech
Turkey hikes 2018 inflation outlook to 23.5% | Money Talks
Turkey's central bank has sharply raised its inflation forecast for this year and the next. It now predicts inflation will come in at 23.5% for 2018. That's 10 percentage points higher than its previous projection. The bank does see inflation coming down dramatically in 2019. But in the meantime, rising prices could have knock-on effects on jobs and growth. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the story, we are joined by economist Abdullah Karatas. #Inflation #Turkey Economy
November 2, 2018
