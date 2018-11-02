BizTech Share

Australia ratifies TPP deal spurned by Trump | Money Talks

It's the trade deal that was loathed by Donald Trump but loved by leaders of the other 11 nations of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The US president pulled-out of the TPP soon after taking office, leaving many wondering if the deal could survive without the world's largest economy. But now the massive trade pact has cleared a final hurdle after Australia became the latest nation to ratify the agreement, which also includes the Pacific Rim nations of Canada, Japan and New Zealand. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Australia #TPP #Trump