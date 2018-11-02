POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia ratifies TPP deal spurned by Trump | Money Talks
05:07
BizTech
Australia ratifies TPP deal spurned by Trump | Money Talks
It's the trade deal that was loathed by Donald Trump but loved by leaders of the other 11 nations of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The US president pulled-out of the TPP soon after taking office, leaving many wondering if the deal could survive without the world's largest economy. But now the massive trade pact has cleared a final hurdle after Australia became the latest nation to ratify the agreement, which also includes the Pacific Rim nations of Canada, Japan and New Zealand. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Australia #TPP #Trump
November 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?