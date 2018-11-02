World Share

How these animals from Syria’s Magic World Zoo were rescued from the war-ravaged Aleppo

The Syrian war now in its eighth year. It has seen at least half a million people killed and more than 5 and a half million flee the country. But there are hundreds of forgotten victims, zoo animals which were left behind when their handlers escaped. Unfortunately - most have died. But - like their two-legged countrymen and women, some were rescued and are now starting new lives abroad. Aadel Haleem tells us how they made their journey to safety