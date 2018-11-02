POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Cyprus the key for Turkish-Greek reconciliation?
06:41
World
Is Cyprus the key for Turkish-Greek reconciliation?
It's a move that could steer relations between Turkey and Greece off course. Turkey has deployed a ship to drill for oil and natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. It follows a series of heated exchanges between the NATO allies last month. At the heart of the dispute is just who controls the waters, and has rights to the wealth within them. Guests: Ahmet Sozen, Director of the Cyprus Policy Centre - based in northern Cyprus Konstantinos Travlos Assistant Professor of International Relations at Ozyegin University
November 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?