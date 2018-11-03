POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Midterms: Republicans haven't lost Staten Island voters
US Midterms: Republicans haven't lost Staten Island voters
The U.S. midterm elections are days away and this crucial vote will determine whether the Republican party loses control of Congress.President Donald Trump has been campaigning across the country, appealing to his support base to get out and vote. There's one surprising part of the United States where Republicans haven't lost in 33-years. Nicole Johnston traveled to this pro-Trump part of New York to find out why. #USelections #MidtermElections #StatenIsland
November 3, 2018
