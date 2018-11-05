World Share

The War In Yemen: Villager warns residents of incoming bombs

The UK says it will push for new action at the UN security council to try to end to war in Yemen. The conflict has killed at least 10,000 people and caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Over the weekend, there was intense fighting in the strategic port of Hodeida. Since the start of the war, people in the southwestern city of Taiz have been living under rocket fire. But after a local grocer lost his shop in the siege, he decided he wanted to do something to keep people from getting killed. Sarah Balter explains. #Yemen #Taiz #HumanitarianCrisis