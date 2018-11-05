BizTech Share

Japan to open up workforce to foreigners | Money Talks

For decades, Japan has been reluctant to allow blue-collar foreign workers into its workforce. But that could soon change. The cabinet has approved a draft bill that would allow foreigners to work in the country's most labour-intensive sectors. Despite criticism from several lawmakers, business leaders say the bill could help companies facing labour shortages, caused by an ageing population. Mayu Yoshida has more from Tokyo. #Japan #ForeignWorkers