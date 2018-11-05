BizTech Share

UN condemns US embargo on Cuba anew | Money Talks

The Trump administration is once again turning-up the pressure on Cuba. It's announced new sanctions on Havana, and comes after the UN condemned the decades-long US blockade of the island nation. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, the upcoming US midterm elections could bring Cuba some much-needed relief. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us for more on the story. #USEmbargo #Cuba #UnitedNations