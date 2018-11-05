POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Latest Football Leaks Controversy
06:38
World
The Latest Football Leaks Controversy
The German magazine Der Spiegel has led a group of Investigative journalists in releasing a huge amount of data, all stemming from another round of Football Leaks. And Christoph Winterbach of the German magazine explained how sure we should be of the authenticity of the leaked documents, how all of it is expected to rock the global game and what he thinks about the plans of a breakaway ‘Super League’ in Europe. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #FootballLeaks #GianniInfantinoLeaks #FIFALeaks
November 5, 2018
