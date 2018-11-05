POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Migrant Caravan: US troops prepare to secure Mexico border
01:52
World
Migrant Caravan: US troops prepare to secure Mexico border
A caravan of Central Americans trekking through Mexico on their way to the US border have begun arriving in Mexico City. About 5,000 people are walking and, when they're lucky, travelling by truck on a journey that has already lasted weeks. They plan to arrive in the US at a time when President Donald Trump is promising a crackdown on immigration. But as our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, the group is committed to seeking a better life. #MigrantCaravan #Mexico #US
November 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?