POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Americans to vote in elections on Tuesday | Money Talks
05:32
BizTech
Americans to vote in elections on Tuesday | Money Talks
Campaigning is finishing up in the US ahead of midterm elections seen as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency. On Tuesday, Americans will determine which party will control the US Congress, and the outcome may have an impact on the Trump administration's economic plans. While plenty of issues will be driving Americans to the polls, how they feel about Trump himself could be a key concern. Gavin Blackburn reports. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #USelections #MidtermElections #Trump
November 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?