BizTech Share

US re-imposes penalties against Iran | Money Talks

Tough US sanctions on Iran are now back in force. The measures that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement hit oil exports, shipping and banks and will punish companies and countries that continue to do business with the oil-rich nation. Iran has vowed to break the new sanctions while European nations that have stuck with the nuclear deal say they'll help businesses work around them. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we are joined by Ellen Wald, president of energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting, and Ryan Costello, policy director at the National Iranian American Council. #USsanctions #Iran #Trump