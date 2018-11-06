World Share

Brazil Election: Nostalgia For Authoritarian Rule?

Is Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, South America's Donald Trump, as has been suggested? He has in the past supported former South American dictators, saying in 1998 that Chile's Augusto Pinochet 'should have killed more people.' So where will he take a country of more than 200 million people? And what was the appeal that got him to the Presidential Palace?