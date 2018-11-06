125 years after Tchaikovsky | Music | Showcase

World Share

125 years after Tchaikovsky

Underrated or overrated? Pyotr Illych Tchaikovsky has always been a controversial artist. Some criticise the 19th century Russian composer for making music just to please contemporary audiences, while others hail him as a musical genius. He may or may not be, but his works are among the most popular in the classical repertoire. Now we take a look back at his legacy, on the anniversary of his death... And we delve a bit more into the life and career of Russian composer Tchaikovsky with John Suchet. He is the author of a book titled 'Tchaikovsky - The Man Revealed'.