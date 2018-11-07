POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Europe dictating Morocco’s migration policy?
15:25
World
Is Europe dictating Morocco’s migration policy?
For many migrants, getting to Europe is seen as the only hope for a better life. And one of the new major gateways is through a Spanish enclave in Morocco. The King, Mohammed the sixth, has been gladly receiving thousands from Sub-Saharan Africa into his country. But now with EU’s multimillion-dollar aid package, some are asking if European pressure is dictating Morocco's migration policy. Guests: Francois Koundouno Journalist with Morocco World News Mokhtar Lamani Former Ambassador of the OIC to the UN Tarek Cherkaoui Manager of TRT World's Research Centre
November 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?