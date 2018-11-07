POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Stockholm Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase
04:30
World
Stockholm Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase
It's not that common for a movie festival to play a leading role in a country's national cinematic identity. But that's exactly the case when it comes to the Stockholm International Film Festival. Since its early days, the event has not only featured the best cinema the country has to offer, but it's also provided support to the filmmaking community through its scholarships and prizes. To talk about this year's festival, Showcase is joined by the director and co-founder of the festival Git Scheynius.
November 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?