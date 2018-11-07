World Share

Stockholm Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase

It's not that common for a movie festival to play a leading role in a country's national cinematic identity. But that's exactly the case when it comes to the Stockholm International Film Festival. Since its early days, the event has not only featured the best cinema the country has to offer, but it's also provided support to the filmmaking community through its scholarships and prizes. To talk about this year's festival, Showcase is joined by the director and co-founder of the festival Git Scheynius.