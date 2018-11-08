POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the US immigration policy change?
By winning control of the US House, Democrats hold the purse strings to Donald Trump’s agenda. That wall he wants on the US-Mexico border will unlikely find funding. So, will Donald Trump have to change course when it comes to his battle with immigration? Guests: Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo President of the Hispanic Leadership Council Jose Aristimuno Former deputy spokesman for the Democratic National Committee Deedra Abboud Former Democratic Congressional candidate
November 8, 2018
