What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Will the Democrats impeach Donald Trump after taking control of the House of Representatives?

Now that Democrats control the US House, will they impeach Donald Trump? It might be tempting, but they probably wouldn’t get a conviction in a Senate that’s still run by Republicans. Guests: Marjorie Margolies Former Democratic Congresswoman from Pennsylvania Mica Mosbacher Republican strategist Alexandra Rojas Executive director of Justice Democrats Mark Burns Former Republican congressional candidate