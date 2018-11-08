POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed - Asia Bibi - Freed from jail but forced to flee. People want her dead
- Asia Bibi has been cleared of blasphemy in Pakistan. But that hasn't stopped hardliners wanting her dead. She's now had to flee. And may end up in Europe - “Put down the mic” – Donald Trump ends journalist’s credentials to report from the White House - A baby bear video that went viral has now become problematic. Scientists say the drone that was used may have been the reason the bears behaved that way #AsiaBibi #JimAcosta #BabyBear
November 8, 2018
