Pakistan in talks with IMF on bailout package | Money Talks
Pakistan's new finance minister says the country's balance of payments crisis is over, after successfully securing billions of dollars from foreign donors. Despite the assurance, Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is still hoping for a multi-billion dollar bailout from the International Monetary Fund. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the loan is likely to come with strings attached. #Pakistan #IMF #ImranKhan
November 8, 2018
