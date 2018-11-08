POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Beyond The Game: Euro Super League talks held by top clubs
Beyond The Game: Euro Super League talks held by top clubs
After the latest round of Champions League matches the row over a possible breakaway super league by elite clubs rumbles on. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has warned that any players who took part in a breakaway league could face being banned from the World Cup. But according to British based financial analysts Vysyble, pure economics indicate that Europe's top clubs will inevitably one day form an elite league Chris Skudder reports. #RealMadrid #Fifa
November 8, 2018
