POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Somalia Taxi App: App offers safe transport option, creates jobs
01:45
World
Somalia Taxi App: App offers safe transport option, creates jobs
Somalia has been engulfed in violence since dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled in 1991. Security has improved in recent years, and so has Somalia's economy. But the World Bank says bombings and killings by al Shabab militants remain a threat to that growth. As Iolo ap Dafydd reports, a taxi app is attracting commuters who want to travel with peace of mind and it's also helping rev up the economy. #Somalia #Taxi #Technology
November 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?