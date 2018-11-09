World Share

Budget Aviation: The End of Low-Cost Carriers?

Most low-cost airlines fly routes that are short-haul, but there's been a move lately towards inter-continental travel too. Can these budget airlines compete or are they running on empty? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BudgetAirlines, #NoFillsFlying, #PeanutAirlines