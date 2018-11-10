POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WWI Centenary: Gallipoli formed identities of three countries
02:16
World
WWI Centenary: Gallipoli formed identities of three countries
One of the fiercest battles of the First World War was the Battle of Gallipoli in Turkey. Tens of thousands of Allied and Ottoman troops died in the fight which was a bid to break the deadlock in mainland Europe. For the victors of the Battle of Gallipoli it gave rise to a new republic. For two of the losing countries it created a sense of national identity the fledgling nations had never experienced before. Our Melinda Nucifora is in Gallipoli and has more. #WorldWarOne #Gallipoli #Anzacs
November 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?