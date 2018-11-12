POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Was World War One responsible for the rise of fascism?
12:01
World
Was World War One responsible for the rise of fascism?
When World War One came to an end, the world celebrated. Peace treaties were signed, none more significant than the treaty of Versailles. It forced Germany and its allies to take responsibility for starting one of the deadliest wars in history. But could the terms of the treaty have unintentionally led to the rise of fascism? Guests Frank Hansel Member of Parliament with Alternative for Germany (AfD) Valerio Bordonaro Adviser to Italy's former Prime Minister Enrico Letta
November 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?