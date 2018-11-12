World Share

Was World War One responsible for the rise of fascism?

When World War One came to an end, the world celebrated. Peace treaties were signed, none more significant than the treaty of Versailles. It forced Germany and its allies to take responsibility for starting one of the deadliest wars in history. But could the terms of the treaty have unintentionally led to the rise of fascism? Guests Frank Hansel Member of Parliament with Alternative for Germany (AfD) Valerio Bordonaro Adviser to Italy's former Prime Minister Enrico Letta